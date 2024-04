200 Indian baby names for boys

If you’re searching for the perfect Indian baby boy name, look no further than this list. Indian baby boy names are as varied as the little princes themselves, but the good news is with so many great names to choose from, your biggest problem might be narrowing it down to just one.

Indian baby boy names, like all cultures, run from the classic Kamal to the modern Mahavir. For something more unique, there’s Uttar. If you’re looking for a name inspired by nature, look no further than Neelesh, Neeraj or Nishith. And of course, there’s always Mohammad — but know if you choose this, your boy won’t likely be the only one in his class with the name — it was the most popular Indian baby name as of 2022.

Whatever Indian baby boy name you choose, be sure to consider initials, potential nicknames and sibling — or even possible sibling — names. And if one name you like isn’t going to work, just keep working your way down our list — we’ve compiled 200 from which to choose.

Most popular Indian boy names

(In order of popularity as of 2022, according to BabyCenter.in)

Mohammad

Shivansh

Dhruv

Kabir

Vedant

Kiaan

Aarav

Arjun

Viraj

Krishna

Avyaan

Yusuf

Ayaansh

Vivaan

Parth

Ivaan

Abdul

Ryan

Advik

Kartik

Malhar

Ved

Nathan

Sai

Reyansh

Keshav

Agastya

Jai

Ayaan

Aditya

Rudra

Ahmed

Advait

Aadi

Devaansh

Abeer

Skanda

Shaurya

Hridaan

Ishaan

Omkar

Atharva

Rayyan

Dev

Yahya

Pransh

Shreyansh

Kushaan

Sri

Pranav

Samarth

Yuvraj

Rishi

John

Ashwath

Krish

Avi

Angad

Gautam

Kayden

Krishiv

Aadi

Jiyansh

Charvik

Josh

Purav

Karan

Duggu

Happy

Mithran

Ridansh

Syed

Ahaan

Dhrishiv

Aryan

Kannaya

Arush

Jayden

Ondwel

Ramshaw

Neil

Theo

Sahil

Ekansh

Vihaan

Yuvaan

Shlok

Veer

Zohan

Anvik

Devagya

Darsh

Hayden

Meheransh

Bhargava

Gabriel

Adrith

Adhiraj

Arun

Ajay

Classic Indian boy names

(According to Pampers India, in alphabetical order)

Aravind

Ashwin

Chandra

Deepak

Ganesha

Harsha

Jitendra

Kamal

Mahendra

Manish

Mohandas

Rahul

Rakesh

Ravindra

Siddhartha

Sukhwinder

Surendra

Vishnu

Modern Indian boy names

(According to Pampers India, alphabetical order)

Anant

Balaram

Bhaskar

Brijesh

Dilip

Dinesh

Dushyant

Harish

Jagannath

Kalidas

Kumar

Lakshman

Mahavir

Prabhakar

Sundar

Shankar

Vikram

Vasant

Unique Indian baby boy names

(According to Pampers India, alphabetical order)

Asim

Bala

Dharma

Dhaval

Jayesh

Mitra

Nilam

Pravin

Ramachandra

Rashmi

Sampath

Shakti

Sharma

Sikandar

Srinivas

Swapnil

Tushar

Uttar

Indian baby boy names inspired by nature

(According to BabyCenter.in, alphabetical order)