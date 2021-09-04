Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten welcome 2 babies! See the sweet photo

Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten are now the proud parents of not one but two babies!

The couple shared the happy news on Twitter on Saturday, sharing a photo of their bundles of joy as well as their names: Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

"Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents," the U.S. transportation secretary tweeted. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

In the black-and-white photo, the smiling couple are seen looking at one another while holding their new additions in each of their arms.

In August, the couple broke the news that they were in the process of growing their family.

For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 17, 2021

"For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family," Buttigieg shared on Twitter at the time. "We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon."

It's unclear if the babies were brought into their lives via surrogacy or adoption. However, the New York Times reports they had been exploring adoption in recent months.

Buttigieg, 39, married then-Chasten Glezman, now 32, in June 2018.