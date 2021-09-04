IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten welcome 2 babies! See the sweet photo

The couple shared the happy news on Twitter.
Pete Buttigieg, Chasten Buttigieg
Chasten Buttigieg with his husband, Pete Buttigieg, at a campaign event on Feb. 10, 2020, in Milford, New Hampshire.Matt Rourke / AP
/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten are now the proud parents of not one but two babies!

The couple shared the happy news on Twitter on Saturday, sharing a photo of their bundles of joy as well as their names: Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

"Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents," the U.S. transportation secretary tweeted. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

In the black-and-white photo, the smiling couple are seen looking at one another while holding their new additions in each of their arms.

In August, the couple broke the news that they were in the process of growing their family.

"For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family," Buttigieg shared on Twitter at the time. "We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon."

It's unclear if the babies were brought into their lives via surrogacy or adoption. However, the New York Times reports they had been exploring adoption in recent months.

Buttigieg, 39, married then-Chasten Glezman, now 32, in June 2018.

Alexander Kacala

Alexander Kacala is a reporter and editor at TODAY Digital and NBC OUT. He loves writing about pop culture, trending topics, LGBTQ issues, style and all things drag. His favorite celebrity profiles include Cher — who said their interview was one of the most interesting of her career — as well as Kylie Minogue, Candice Bergen, Patti Smith and RuPaul. He is based in New York City and his favorite film is “Pretty Woman.”