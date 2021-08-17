Pete Buttigieg announces he and husband have become parents

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will soon take on a new role as a father.

The former presidential candidate shared the happy news on Twitter that he and husband Chasten Buttigieg have become parents.

For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 17, 2021

"For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family," Buttigieg wrote. "We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon."

His husband shared the tweet with his own message: "Some news!"

The couple married in 2018. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, this year became the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate.

While Pete Buttigieg didn't elaborate on how they'd become parents, husband Chasten Buttigieg opened up about their adoption journey in an interview with The Washington Post last month, explaining that they've been trying to adopt for a year and gotten close multiple times.

The couple recently announced that they've become parents. Susan Walsh / AP

He described a recent incident in which a birth mother had decided to let them adopt her baby, only to change her mind a few hours later.

"It’s a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope,” he told the newspaper. “You think it’s finally happening and you get so excited, and then it’s gone."

He even revealed what they will tell their future child: "We tried so hard for you. We waited so long for you."

Now it appears that day will soon be here.

Related video: