Tori Spelling makes classic ‘90210’ reference in celebrating daughter’s graduation

Tori Spelling is over the moon that her daughter Stella has finished middle school.

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has shared an Instagram post paying tribute to her daughter for the milestone, complete with a photo of Stella in a gown while holding a bouquet of flowers, with a lei around her neck.

“Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” Spelling wrote, perhaps alluding to the famous "Donna Martin graduates!" chant on "90210" when classmates rallied around her character, Donna, getting banned from graduation for drinking at the prom.

“My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”

Spelling, who is also mother to Liam, 15, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, with husband Dean McDermott, went on to say she knows her daughter can do anything she wants.

“So beyond proud but I still look up at that stage and see my tiny little buggy running around,” she wrote. “You have such drive and such a kind spirit! You can do absolutely anything you want to do! love you @stella_mcdermott08 with all my heart and soul bff.”

Spelling has been one of her daughter’s biggest cheerleaders over the years.

Last year, she gushed about how resilient Stella was in the face of bullying while sharing photos of Stella modeling at a photo shoot.

“With Stella’s bullying came health issues,” she wrote on Instagram. “She developed headaches, stomachaches, panic attacks, & her asthma increased. Emotions can be pretty powerful & manifest into physical ailments. She missed a lot of school due to this. But, what did remain was her drive & passion for baking, cooking, & crafting.”

Spelling said Stella overcame adversity to win when she appeared on “MasterChef.”

“I had never seen her confidence like I did that day! Her 🔥was back. That’s the lesson we should be teaching! To encourage our kids to find their individual passions & thrive!” she wrote.