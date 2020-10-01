'Beverly Hills, 90210' turns 30! Watch 7 cast members share their memories

It's been 30 years since we met the West Beverly gang.

The wildly popular teen soap premiered on Oct. 4, 1990, introducing Minnesota transplants Brenda and Brandon Walsh, plus Kelly Taylor, Steve Sanders, Donna Martin and the rest of their Peach Pit-dwelling pals. The 10 seasons that followed brought us a cast of heartthrobs, an infamous love triangle, a pop culture catchphrase (Donna Martin graduates!) and no shortage of dramatic storylines. The Fox series also spawned a spinoff (the CW's "90210") and a reboot (last year's "BH90210").

So, grab a Mega Burger, crank up Color Me Badd and watch the cast reminisce about their favorite moments from the show.

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling (Kelly Taylor and Donna Martin)

The pair reminisced about their favorite "90210" lines when they visited TODAY in August 2019.

"For me, fans quote the most, 'Donna Martin graduates,'" said Spelling, referring to the episode in which the West Beverly High student body protests a school policy that would ban Donna from commencement activities. "They always ask me to say it, which is funny, because in the episode, I never actually said it. But people stop me. And they're like, 'Just say it, please.' So I'm like, 'Donna Martin graduates.'"

As for Garth, "I think, probably, my most famous line was, 'I choose me,'" she said, adding, "You know what? Those are words of wisdom, people, to live by. Pass that down to your children. Choose yourself."

Brian Austin Green (David Silver)

Green opened up about sharing scenes with Tori Spelling, who played his character's on-and-off love interest, last year.

"Because we were the kids on the show, they gave us the funner, comedic, sort of lighthearted storylines. And we had fun with those. I've always had a really good time working with Tori, and so we just always seemed to get the really sweet, romantic, fun, easygoing storylines."

Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh)

When Priestley visited TODAY in 2018, he revisited his character's doll, weighed in on his '90s looks and dished on some of his favorite storylines.

“It was probably in the college years when we were at our fictitious California University, when Brandon was starting to do some of the darker things,” Priestley said. “Not that he ever got that dark — but he started to do some of the more devious things in his life, like when he had the affair with Lucinda Nicholson. I found that those things were more interesting to tap into as an actor. I found that those storylines were more complicated and more complex than some of the other stuff that I was asked to do early on in the show.”

Christine Elise (Emily Valentine)

Christine Elise reflected on her character, Emily Valentine, in 2019, telling TODAY, "Her legacy has been, in the 25 years since I've started being identified with her, that she stands up for people who didn't feel spoken for."

"I think the nicest thing about the relationship of Emily Valentine and Brandon is that the outsider girl got the mainstream, good-looking boy. I think a lot of girls in high school liked the idea that even if they felt different, they could land a boy like Brandon."

Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders)

Ziering revealed his favorite guest star (Burt Reynolds) and most memorable storyline, when he visited TODAY in 2018.

"One of the more fun episodes I got to deal with was when Steve's Corvette got stolen," he recalled. "We had a blast shooting that."

Dean Cain (Rick)

Cain played Rick, an American student who assumes Brenda (Shannen Doherty) is French when their paths cross in Paris. Brenda plays along and is forced to keep up the charade when they meet again in Beverly Hills several episodes later.

"Here's the weird thing about the show: I was supposed to break up with her character, when I found out that she was a fraud and she was lying to me," Cain told TODAY in 2017. "But Shannen didn't want that to happen; she didn't want a guest star to break up with her. So instead, they turned me into a dork.”

He added, "And the day that I read that script, where suddenly I had to sing, my heart stopped. I was just like, are you kidding? To this day, my brother makes fun of me. That was a low moment after going through such a big high on the show."