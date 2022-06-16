Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are co-parents of a new graduate!

The former couple, who broke up in 2016, have two children: Sasha, 14, and Kai, 13.

"It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship," the actors announced in a statement to People at the time.

Six years later, they appear to be doing that well.

"Congratulations to Kai. Class of 2022," the 53-year-old mom wrote in a new Instagram photo, marked by the hashtags #ModernFamily and #Graduation.

The pic shows Watts and Schreiber and also their respective partners: actor Billy Crudup, 53, and model Taylor Neisen, 30.

“I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Watts told Net-a-Porter in 2019 about staying friends with Schreiber. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

While in 2018, Schreiber, 54, told Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist that he and Watts would "always be partners" who "genuinely really care about each other."

Schreiber said that he wanted the children to see their parents get along.

"It's important to support each other, it's really important," he added, recalling an example.

Schreiber remembered making a good-natured joke about Watts to his kids over breakfast. "And their eyes light up when I talk about her."

He added, "You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that."

