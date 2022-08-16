Madonna shares rare photos of son Rocco Ritchie on his 22nd birthday

Madonna sent birthday love to her son, Rocco Ritchie, with some mother-son photos — and wow, he is all grown up!

"From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco," Madonna, 63, captioned an Instagram photo gallery featuring her 22-year-old son.

In two of the photos, the mother and son are pictured together at a restaurant, surrounded by musicians.

Madonna has six children: Rocco; Lourdes Leon, 25; David Banda, 16; Mercy James, 15, and 9-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Estere. The twins also appear in their mom's new photo gallery.

Related: Madonna's kids David and Estere show off dance moves in her gorgeous kitchen

Madonna likes to share her children's talents with the world. She recently spotlighted her son David's fashion looks and musical ability.

"He’ll put on any outfit and look swag as you know what," she said this month while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," adding, "It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them."

"You know he makes music now too,” she added. "He’s going to end up being one of your guests."

Madonna also posted a January video of her twin daughters dancing to the Missy Elliott song "Pass That Dutch" captioning it, "Get your freestyle on…"

Related: Madonna shares family photos with all 6 kids from her 63rd birthday party

Madonna contemplated the lessons of motherhood in a 2019 interview with TODAY.

"(Having children has) reminded me how precious time is, and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way,” she told NBC News' Harry Smith. "Really, you have to be ready for anything. They teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself, 'cause they’re always there to throw a wrench into the works. ... Self-obsession is not allowed with children."

She added, "The more kids that you have, the better you get at being a parent."

Related video: