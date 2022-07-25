Madonna's kids David and Estere show off dance moves in her gorgeous kitchen

Madonna's kids can dance!

The Material Girl's son David Banda, 16, and daughter Estere, 9, got into the groove in a new Instagram video shot in the family kitchen. "Cooking in the kitchen," she wrote.

The clip shows the siblings dancing to the song "Melanin," by Sauti Sol featuring Patoranking, while the rest of the family watches from the dining table.

Banda introduces his family to the camera.

"Hey M-gang it's David here," he said. "I hope you guys have a great Sunday. Love you guys. This is the fam."

At the head sat Madonna (aka, “M-Dog”), along with her daughter Stella (Estere’s twin sister), and Mercy, 15, who attempted to duck the camera lens. Madonna also shares son Rocco, 21, with film director Guy Ritchie (who is Banda's father too), and daughter Lourdes with trainer-actor Carlos Leon.

Madonna, ever the proud mama, also shared different clips of David dancing on her Instagram Stories.

In a 2019 interview with Vogue, the singer praised David's ambitious streak.

"What he has more than anything is focus and determination,” she told the outlet. "I’m pretty sure he got it from me. He’s the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far. Let’s see what happens — it’s still early days for everyone."