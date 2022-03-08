Watch LeBron James’ daughter get hair trimmed and styled by her mom

NBA legend LeBron James and wife Savannah could easily hire a team of hair stylists to do their 7-year-old daughter Zhuri’s hair — but Savannah would much prefer to do it herself.

On Sunday, Savannah, 35, shared a "little peek" into Zhuri’s at-home “wash/trim day routine.”

“*Disclaimer* I am not a professional. I’m a kitchen beautician,” Savannah wrote on Instagram. “The process I use has gotten us to these lengths through the 7 last years. Please don’t come for me.”

The businesswoman added that she’ll be following up with more details.

In the clip, a smiling Zhuri can be seen sitting in a salon chair. Savannah, who is dressed casually in sweats, starts by straightening the little girl’s long, shiny mane. Next, she separates off large sections of hair and appears to cut just the ends. When Savannah is done, Zhuri proudly shows off her fresh ‘do.

“Teach me they ways,” sports agent Lisa Joseph Metelus wrote in a comment.

Added fitness trainer Kelsey Wells, “Her smile at the end!”

Savannah and the Los Angeles Lakers star are also parents of sons LeBron Jr. “Bronny,” 17, and Bryce, 14. The couple, who are high school sweethearts, have been married since 2013.

“He is truly a king to his queen, if you will,” Savannah told Cleveland Magazine in 2017. “He treats me with so much respect — I mean, it’s hard to not love him, with the way that he is with me and the kids and his mom and just everyone who’s around him. He’s a really, really humble guy for everything that he has and everything that he’s done.”

