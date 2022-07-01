Laugh along with 23 funny parents on social media this week

It's important for parents to prepare for a long holiday weekend, so stock up on snacks and beverages and take a moment to laugh with us before you partake in the great American tradition of keeping your kids from burning their fingers (or yours) on sparklers!
We knew there was a catch!
They're smarter than we are.
Never fails.
Co-sign.
We can't make it make sense either, but it's true.
We'll allow it.
For real.
Stop the madness!
Winning?
Pro tip:
Wish kids came with a double speed option.
True horror story:
Valid.
Can we call this sibling bonding?
Where do these little people come from?
Honestly, leveled up.
It's a show.
Coaching is very rewarding.
Still better than Hide & Seek.
Why are there not more caftans yet?
Clearly, she's a genius.
... And we'll miss this, right?
Money well spent.
Related Video: