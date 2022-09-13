Kourtney Kardashian says she hasn’t let her son eat French fries in a year

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's 12-year-old son Mason hasn't eaten French fries in a whole year — and it's not by choice.

On Sept. 12, the wellness guru spoke with WSJ. Magazine to discuss her new vitamin and supplement brand Lemme, which follows the 2019 creation of Poosh, her health, fitness and lifestyle brand.

Kardashian Barker, 43, who is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, explained that growing up, she typically consumed potato chips, Lunchables and frosted animal crackers, which eventually made her desire healthier plates.

Related: Khloe Kardashian responds to mom-shamers who say she holds daughter True ‘too much’

When the reality star started having children — she shares Mason, 10-year-old daughter Penelope and 7-year-old son Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick — health really came into focus.

“When I had Mason is when I really started my wellness journey,” she told the magazine. “He’s very smart. He’ll tell me, ‘A person was bad because they let me have Cheetos.’”

Kardashian Barker also told WSJ that she consumes 30 daily supplements and previously said she feeds her children organic meals free of gluten and dairy.

During a 2019 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Kardashian Barker even argued with sister Kim Kardashian, 41, over the sugary menu for their children's joint birthday party.

"There are candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals,” she told Kim in a scene with sister Khloé Kardashian, 38. Kim replied exasperated, "It's a Candy Land themed party!"

Related: Kourtney Kardashian explains why she deleted 10-year-old son's Instagram page

When asked by WSJ whether her strict health regimen “deprived” her children of their chosen foods, she responded:

"Today I was having my one-on-one time with my son [Mason] and he said, 'Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it.' I was like, 'Today’s not the day, sorry.'"

Kardashian Barker is entitled to a strong belief system when it comes to areas like food, education and money, according to Fran Walfish, a Beverly Hills, California-based psychologist.

"However, rigid views can become a battlefield between parents and children, especially in regard to food where the risk is a potential eating disorder," she told TODAY Parents, clarifying that she does not know the Kardashian Barker family nor has she treated them professionally.

With toddlerhood and adolescence — key phases in which children try to claim independence — it tracks that a 12-year-old child wants to expand his taste buds, especially if friends have more freedom in choosing their own meals.

A minor concession could go a long way.

"Children approaching adolescence must have their voices heard, even when opposing their parents," noted Walfish, "because after adolescence, they're expected to have defined value systems and resolved opinions in certain areas."

In the end, she said, "Parents should be ready for the possibility that their children's opinions may not match their own."