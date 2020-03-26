Kourtney Kardashian explains why she deleted 10-year-old son's Instagram page

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t totally ready for her kids to embrace social media just yet.

The Poosh founder says she deleted 10-year-old son Mason’s Instagram account after discovering he created one with neither her nor Mason’s father, Scott Disick, knowing.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"He started an Instagram yesterday and didn't ask us," the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star said during a Poosh Instagram Live session Wednesday. “I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like ... he's 10!"

Kardashian, who also shares daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5, with Disick, said Mason isn’t quite there yet when it comes to the social network.

"I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's ... 13," she said.

The reality star, 40, said the site is not an appropriate place for children.

"I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments. People can be so mean,” she said. “It's really easy to get consumed with it. I just feel it's not the time."

Kardashian has proven to be defensive of her children online. Last fall, she fired back in an Instagram post when someone commented that she needed to cut Reign's hair because it was too long.

The commenter wrote, "She really need to cut his hair," to which Kardashian replied, "She really need to not worry about kids that aren't her own."