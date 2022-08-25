What sounds better than spending the day lounging in a lazy river with your family? If planning a family vacation is on the brain, parents with children of any age might want to make sure their hotel or resort has a lazy river on the property.

Abby Kastin, SmartFlyer travel advisor, told TODAY Parents that resorts with lazy rivers — a water feature that allows guests to float along a slow current — are popular among families.

"Adults looking for a resort or hotel with lazy rivers should keep in mind that the resort is most likely going to be very kid friendly and therefore will have a lot of children around," Kastin said.

Related: 9 best family beach vacations that are also affordable

15 best resorts and hotels with lazy rivers

Kastin shared 15 of the best resorts and hotels with lazy rivers across the U.S. and abroad.

"When you stay at a hotel with a lazy river, you don’t have to leave the hotel to go to a water park," Kastin said. "It is a built-in activity for the kids, which has a huge 'wow' factor."

Best hotels on the east coast with lazy rivers

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Disney World

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa

Hammock Beach Golf Resort and Spa

Best hotels in middle America with lazy rivers

Great Wolf Lodge Minnesota

Marriott Marquis Houston

MGM Grand in Las Vegas

Best hotels on the west coast with lazy rivers

Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa

Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Westin Kierland Resort

Best hotels in Hawaii with lazy rivers

Aulani, a Disney Resort in Oahu

Grand Hyatt Kauai

Related: Best Hawaii family vacations for every type of traveler

Best hotels outside the U.S. with lazy rivers

Families looking to travel outside the United States to enjoy a property with a lazy river might not have to look too far. Kastin shared four destinations that feature lazy rivers:

The Atlantis, Bahamas

Baha Mar, Bahamas

Dreams Playa Mujeres, Mexico

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Related: The resort is the destination at these new all-inclusive spots for families

Tips for booking hotels with lazy rivers

Kastin said before booking, it is important to check two important factors.

"Always ask your travel advisor if the water park or lazy river has any height requirements to avoid disappointments with young children," she said. "Also find out if there are any additional charges so that you don’t have unexpected fees on your bill at the end of your stay."