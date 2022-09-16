Hoda Kotb’s girls hang with Kimberly Schlapman’s family during Little Big Town concert

The crowd went wild for Little Big Town as they performed on the TODAY Plaza Friday morning — but these four special guests may have had the most fun of all!

The daughters of Hoda Kotb and band member Kimberly Schlapman rocked out on the plaza as the country vocal group performed songs from their new album, “Mr. Sun."

The girls were all smiles on stage. Helen Healey / TODAY

As Hoda chatted with the band on stage, she made a sweet shout-out to Schlapman’s daughters, Daisy Pearl, 15, and Dolly Grace, 5.

“Every time I’ve been to one of your concerts, your family’s there,” Hoda told the singer. “You all are kind of singing to them. There’s a huge crowd and you’re like, ‘Hey, baby!’”

Hoda’s girls, Hope Catherine, 3, and Haley Joy, 5, were also in the crowd with Schlapman’s daughters.

Hoda held up the mic to her oldest daughter, Haley, as Dolly and Hope looked on. Helen Healey / TODAY

“There’s a cute little adoption group hanging out,” Hoda said, referring to the fact that just like Hope and Haley, Schlapman’s youngest daughter, Dolly, was adopted.

“They’re in a special club together,” Schlapman agreed.

The singer and her husband, Stephen Schlapman, revealed in early 2017 that they had adopted Dolly.

At one point, Hoda also joined the girls in the crowd and appeared to be interviewing them — and even gave her daughter Haley a chance to hold the mic.

Haley was a natural! Helen Healey / TODAY

Schlapman shared Dolly’s adoption story in a 2020 children’s book, “A Dolly for Christmas.”

“So Daisy had prayed for a baby every night for five years,” Schlapman told Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY in 2020, saying Daisy had begged Santa for a sibling.

Hoda chatted with Schlapman's youngest daughter, Dolly. Helen Healey / TODAY

“Not too long later, we got a call that a baby girl needed a family, and that was our Dolly,” she said. “And my goodness, when we told Daisy about it … and she was just jumping up and down crying, saying, ‘This is our baby, this is our baby!’”

Hoda has also opened up in the past about the sweet bond her own daughters share, and how grateful she feels to be a mom.

“It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope,” she told People magazine last month.

“They fell asleep on me yesterday after having meltdowns, and I sang to them, and in that moment I was just thinking to myself, ‘I get to feel these things. We get to have this together.’ It blows my mind that I get to have this adorable little family that’s just right for me.”