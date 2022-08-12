Hoda and Jenna have a ‘little fun in the sun’ with family at the beach — see the pics

Family fun!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager enjoyed a little beach time together with their kids — and Hoda posted pics from the fun Friday on Instagram.

In Hoda's first snap, the TODAY with Hoda and Jenna duo were all smiles as they squeezed onto an outdoor sofa with Hoda's daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, and Jenna's son, Hal, 3. Nestled in between the co-hosts are TODAY with Hoda & Jenna executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones and one of her children.

A second photo finds Jenna and Talia enjoying a sunny bike ride during the group's getaway, while the last pic finds little Hal splayed on a beach with a huge grin on his face.

"Little fun in the sun!" Hoda captioned the summery gallery.

Jenna commented on Hoda's post to gush about what a great time she had on the trip.

"That was a blast. Love my ladies and their babies. More of this, pls!" she wrote.

Jenna's son, Hal, looked like he had the time of his life while relaxing on a beach. @hodakotb via Instagram

If the pretty scenery in the pics look familiar, that's because the whole gang was spending time together at the same vacation spot where Hoda and her loved ones rang in her 58th birthday on Tuesday.

Hoda posted a festive pic from the celebration on Instagram that showed her sitting on the same outdoor sofa with family members including Haley and Hope — who looked adorable in matching pink dresses — as well as her mom, Sami Kotb, her siblings Hala and Adel, and her nieces Hannah and Ella.

“Family on my birthday! Best present ever. Lucky me,” the TODAY co-anchor captioned the post.

Jenna popped into the comments of that post, too, to wish Hoda a happy birthday.

"You’re the most loved," Jenna wrote, adding a heart emoji.

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer added, "A wonderful gift!! Happy birthday!!"

Meanwhile, on the air on Tuesday, other members of the TODAY family sent birthday shoutouts to Hoda, who took a well-deserved day off.

Hoda also brought some birthday fun to Twitter, where she shared a cute pic showing her cuddling up to Haley and Hope next to a bunch of colorful birthday balloons.

She wrote alongside the image, "Lucky me! Xo."