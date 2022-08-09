Hoda Kotb is being showered with love for her birthday.

The TODAY co-anchor is spending some well-deserved time with family as she celebrates her 58th birthday, and she just shared an adorable photo of their time together.

In the snapshot, the grinning gang squeezes onto a couch outdoors and smiles brightly for the camera.

Hoda was joined by her adorable daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, who donned matching pink dresses. Her mom, Sami Kotb, siblings Hala and Adel, and nieces Hannah and Ella were also on hand for the special occasion.

“Family on my birthday! Best present ever. Lucky me ❤️❤️,” Hoda captioned the post.

The birthday gal also got plenty of love from her Instagram followers, including several of her TODAY colleagues.

"A wonderful gift!! Happy birthday!!" 3rd hour of TODAY co-host Dylan Dreyer commented.

"You’re the most loved ❤️," Hoda's fourth hour co-host Jenna Bush Hager wrote.

"Watch What Happens Live" star Andy Cohen also sent his pal some well wishes, commenting, "Happy Birthday Hodes."

Hoda has a day of celebrating ahead of her and her family helped kick off her special day with plenty of decorations. The happy lady shared the following photo of herself embracing her daughters in front of some colorful balloons.

On Monday, Hoda and her loved ones hosted a pre-birthday barbecue to kick off the festivities.

Last week, Hoda also had a fun girls' date with her daughters, mom and sister.

Hoda might be enjoying some time off this week, but before she started her vacation, she brought her daughters to work for the day to watch country-pop crooner Walker Hayes take the stage on the TODAY plaza. Haley even got the chance to introduce Hayes before he sang one of her favorite tunes, “Fancy Like.”