See the 17 funniest parents on social media this week

It's been a busy week for parents with kids staying up late to watch the Super Bowl, only to be hyped up on Valentine's Day candy the next day.

Whether you've been surviving on the nostalgic playlist from the halftime show or candy from your child's Valentine box, it's time to unwind with fellow parents who understand that parenting is a 24/7 gig.

Put up your feet, grab a pack of M&Ms, and get ready to laugh out loud with this week’s funniest parents on the internet.

It's science.

Beethoven, is that you?

Living this fantasy daily. Anyone else?

It creates a cloud in the hallway.

Wax on, wax off.

Well then.

Hungry, but not for that.

Don't mind if I do.

Be mine.

Where's the plug for this thing?

This is why we can't have nice things.

A+ parenting.

Who is cutting onions?

Fitness candy in my mouth.

Well played.

Must. Get. Out.

Find the lie.

Related (funny) video: