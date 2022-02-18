IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestselling beauty, fashion and home — starting at $8

See the 17 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
kids_kubed / Twitter
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

It's been a busy week for parents with kids staying up late to watch the Super Bowl, only to be hyped up on Valentine's Day candy the next day.

Whether you've been surviving on the nostalgic playlist from the halftime show or candy from your child's Valentine box, it's time to unwind with fellow parents who understand that parenting is a 24/7 gig.

Put up your feet, grab a pack of M&Ms, and get ready to laugh out loud with this week’s funniest parents on the internet.

It's science.

Beethoven, is that you?

Living this fantasy daily. Anyone else?

It creates a cloud in the hallway.

Wax on, wax off.

Well then.

Hungry, but not for that.

Don't mind if I do.

Be mine.

Where's the plug for this thing?

This is why we can't have nice things.

A+ parenting.

Who is cutting onions?

Fitness candy in my mouth.

Well played.

Must. Get. Out.

Find the lie.

Related (funny) video:


Mom Truths: Motherhood is a hangover

Nov. 9, 201701:22
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.