After weeks of anticipation, the Super Bowl 56 halftime show has arrived. This year, five iconic hip hop legends are sharing the stage, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, as well as a special guest performers to enhance the already star-studded event.

First, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg kicked it off with their hit song “The Next Episode” before transitioning into “California Love” for the perfect medley. In a surprise appearance, 50 Cent then began performing his 2003 hit single “In Da Club” for a beloved aughts throwback.

Mary J. Blige performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl 56. Mark J. Rebilas / Reuters

Mary J. Blige took center stage next, stunning in a disco plated two-piece set with coordinating thigh high boots and a floppy hat to finish off the look. Blige commandeered the stage as she began with her 2001 hit "Family Affair."

Her performance transitioned into "No More Drama" as she continued to rock her performance. To continue the momentum and end her performance on a high-note, Blige dropped down onto her back as she pretended to collapse for just a little bit of drama.

After Blige, Lamar took the stage and performed his hit "Alright," followed by Eminem with the fan favorite "Lose Yourself" as the halftime show began to wind down. To end the dynamic performance, all of the artists joined Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre on top of one of the set buildings for the song "Still D.R.E."

While the entire halftime show received an outpouring of love on social media, Twitter was flooded with plenty of love for Blige from both fans, and fellow celebrities.

Kerry Washington tweeted, "Mary J Blige. That’s it. That’s the tweet. Bowing down. #SuperBowlLVI"

"#MaryJBlige been LEGENDARY and WILL FOREVER BE!” Missy Elliott tweeted. this is what LONGEVITY look like.”

Kerry Washington also joined in on the Blige love train, writing, “Mary J Blige. That’s it. That’s the tweet. Bowing down.”

“MARY J BLIGE DID THAT!!” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “Mary J. Blige said this is her moment.”

Some fans even wanted more of Blige, with one Twitter user writing, “IM SORRY BUT WHY DIDNT THEY GIVE MARY J BLIGE THE WHOLE SHOW.”

"Mary J Blige deserves a solo halftime show," one fan added in another tweet.

One fan gave Blige the ultimate compliment, writing, “mary j blige is the most important person at the superbowl,”

But people really seemed to love the dramatic exit.

"Mary J. Blige just did a death drop," former "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Shangela tweeted. "I live! that was a great halftime show."

Last week, Blige opened up to People about being the sole female performance during the halftime show, a fact that made her excited, not resentful.

“I love the fact that I’m respected by my male peers like that, I’ve always been. I’ve never had a problem with any of my male peers,” she said. "And I actually have a lot of male fans too.”

She continued, explaining, "To actually have Dr. Dre reach out and ask was just huge, because Dr. Dre is one of the most important people in hip-hop, and as a producer, as a writer, as a rapper. He’s just the one, you know?”