Amy Schumer and son Gene crash Stephanie Ruhle's TODAY segment

Amy Schumer continues to be a hilarious and relatable mom.

The comedian ran into NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle while shopping for toys at her local store on Saturday.

Ruhle posted about the surprise encounter on her Instagram along with a picture of the two in the West Side Kids toy shop in the Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan.

"The bad news? Ugh... yet another west side wackadoo spouting off and begging to get on tv in the middle of a shoot," Ruhle joked in the caption. "The good news? @amyschumer shops small & buys local."

Ruhle confirmed in an email to TODAY that she was filming a Weekend TODAY segment about small businesses operating during the holidays when she spotted the "Trainwreck" star and her 2-year-old son Gene. ​​

"She was waiting in line shopping and I thought it might be her. Then, her son walked in and stood right in the middle of our shot," Ruhle explained.

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child in 2019.

Speaking about the adorable toddler, Ruhle added, "He loved watching the camera. It was so funny."

The equally entertaining stand-up comedian told her son, "'Gene — don't forget to ask for your day rate!'"

After bumping into Ruhle, Schumer later took to Instagram to share a video of Gene riding around in a red toy car and briefly crashing into a store display at another store.

"#greatmom," she captioned the cute clip.

Ruhle said she recognized Schumer and her son after watching an Instagram video from earlier this week of the "I Feel Pretty" actor enjoying a cocktail while holding Gene.

In the post, which has since been deleted, Schumer carefully sips from her drink to prevent her napping son from waking up.

Schumer typically uses her social media as a way to open up to her followers about being a mom and wife. On her son's birthday in May, she reflected on the difficulty of giving birth and how her husband has been supportive.

Next to a picture of her in the hospital and another of Fischer holding their son, she wrote on Instagram, "In this first photo while I was having a 3 hour c section he held my hand and stared in my eyes so I never felt alone."

She added, "He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams."