Amy Schumer made every mom feel seen in her latest Instagram video, reminding exhausted parents the world over that, no, they're not alone.

The comedian and mom to 2-year-old Gene posted an 11-second video, showing her sweetly holding her zonked-out son as she gently rubs his back. Schumer appears to be at a restaurant, and reaches to grab something out of the frame. She then carefully brings a cocktail to her lips, craning her neck and straining to take a sip of her drink without disturbing her son's slumber. The post instantly racked up more than 1 million likes and over 6,000 comments, immediately resonating with moms.

The post also hit celebrity moms in the "solidarity" feels. (Famous people: They're just like us!)

"We're twins," Jersey Shore star and TV personality Snookie posted in the comments. "Very relatable," commented British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield. "THIS AND ONLY THIS," Stassi Schroeder, author, former Vanderpump Rules star, and newly minted mom, wrote. Singer-songwriter Elle King, who recently gave birth to her first child after previously suffering multiple miscarriages, kept it simple: "PRO."

Even child-free women could relate to Schumer's post. "Cheers," comedian Chelsea Handler wrote. Dawn Porter, a director and producer of primarily documentary films, also commented, dubbing Schumer a "super mom."

Schumer is known for her relatable, often hilarious, and always honest Instagram posts about the not-so-glamorous realities of motherhood. After giving birth to her son on May 5, 2019, Schumer shared a carousel of photos showing the first-time mom rocking what is universally known as "hospital underwear." One picture showed the Trainwreck actress pushing her son in his stroller wearing just a bra and her hospital undies. Another post showed Schumer wearing the comedically over-sized underpants while she cuddled her newborn.

"Hospital underwear for life!" Schumer wrote in the caption.

Schumer recently had her uterus and appendix removed to treat endometriosis, a painful medical condition in which tissue similar to the tissue lining the uterus grows outside of the uterus. "I had a tumor in my endo ravaged appendix," Schumer shared in a follow-up post. "Chocolate cysts in both ovaries. Endo of the uterus, psoas all over all my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body. I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son."

Schumer had been candid about how difficult it was for her to get pregnant with her son, and due to her hysterectomy, it is now physically impossible for her to get pregnant again. Clearly, she's soaking up and enjoying the sweet, universal, and often-hilarious moments of motherhood — one relatable post at a time.

