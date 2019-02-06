Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 6, 2019, 10:40 PM GMT By Rebecca Dube

As all parents know, having a child together is the most romantic thing ever, and if there are any flaws in your relationship they will magically be fixed by having kids.

Hahahahaha, no. Sorry, nope. The opposite of that.

While having kids is truly a profound journey of love, it can also challenge your relationship, big-time. Keeping the love and romance alive usually takes work, and chances are your definition of "romance" is going to change post-kids.

Or maybe not? You tell us. Parents, take our Valentine's Day survey here (don't worry, your answers are totally anonymous).