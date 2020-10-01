Nicki Minaj is a mom! Rapper and singer welcomes her 1st child

Mini Minaj is here! Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first child on Wednesday, TODAY has confirmed.

The baby marks the first child for the 37-year-old rapper, who in October 2019, married her longtime friend from childhood Kenneth Petty. No word yet on the baby's sex or name.

In July, Minaj unveiled her baby bump in a series of gorgeous photos on Instagram. In one of the images, shot by iconic photographer Dave LaChappelle, Minaj is seen cradling her baby bump in the same likeness as the Virgin Mary.

The rapper surprised fans when she sent out a tweet in September 2019 that seemed to announce her departure from the music industry. “I’ve decided to retire and have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” she wrote at the time.

Minaj later clarified her post in an interview with The Shade Room: "It was really about the fifth album. Where do I stand with it now? I didn't know my fans were gonna act like that with the tweet and it hurt my feelings because I felt like the way I did it maybe was insensitive to my fans. But I didn't think people were going to take it ... I didn't know it was going to be that big of a deal, so that's why I deleted it."

Congratulations Nicki and Kenneth!