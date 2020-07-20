Nicki Minaj pregnant with her 1st child — see the pics

There's a mini-Minaj on the way!

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are expecting their first child, and the rapper just broke the news in the most fabulous way.

On Monday, Minaj unveiled her baby bump in a series of photos on Instagram, and her friends and fans couldn't be more excited.

And baby makes three! Alex “Grizz” Loucas

In the first shot, the 37-year-old can be seen wearing a bikini, yellow wig and stilettos while kneeling on the floor and caressing her growing bump. The comments section was instantly flooded with congratulatory wishes from friends and fans alike.

"YES Congratulations beauty!!!" actress Halle Berry wrote, while Keke Palmer commented, "I'm sooooooooooooo happy for you!!!!!" Costume designer June Ambrose also chimed in, saying, "Congrats darling! Woooo hooo," and rapper Dreezy wrote, "Areee youuu seriousss!?!??? Congratulations Nicki this baby is already a legend."

Shortly after breaking the news, Minaj shared a second photo of her bump, posting a pic of herself rocking a blue wig, a two-piece and sky-high heels.

Minaj already has that pregnancy glow. Alex “Grizz” Loucas

The rapper also shared a photo of herself sprawled across a pink couch, with the caption: "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

This will be the rapper's first child. Alex “Grizz” Loucas

She later shared a fourth photo to Instagram. "And finally, the Virgin Mary," she wrote.

Minaj shared a series of photos to Instagram, including this one. David LaChapelle

Minaj married Petty, whom she's known since her childhood, last October. She shared the news with a sweet Instagram video.

The rapper surprised fans when she sent out a tweet in September that seemed to announce her departure from the music industry. “I’ve decided to retire and have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” she wrote at the time.

Minaj later clarified her post in an interview with The Shade Room: "It was really about the fifth album. Where do I stand with it now? I didn't know my fans were gonna act like that with the tweet and it hurt my feelings because I felt like the way I did it was maybe insensitive to my fans. But I didn't think people were going to take it ... I didn't know it was going to be that big of a deal, so that's why I deleted it."