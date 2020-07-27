Nick Cordero's son says first word while looking at photo of his late dad

Nick Cordero’s son has said his first word.

Amanda Kloots, the widow of the late Broadway star who died earlier this month from coronavirus complications at age 41, shared a video Sunday on Instagram in which their son, Elvis, 1, says “Dada.”

“Elvis said his first words today!! Listen closely! He pointed at Nick in our new picture light and said ‘right there,’” Kloots captioned the video.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“He hasn’t seen Nick since March 30th. The fact that he still knows who his Dada is, point to him and give him a kiss to me is amazing.”

“Where’s Dada?” Kloots asked in the video while Elvis looked at a photo of Cordero on a table.

“Give him a kiss,” she said. He then leaned in to kiss a circular picture frame holding multiple photos of Cordero, an act that led Kloots to cheer and Elvis to laugh.

“Yeah, that’s Dada,” she said. If you listen closely, you can hear him say “Dada.”

Kloots has continued to share moments that have had meaning to her since Cordero’s death.

Earlier this month, she shared a story about how she believed he sent her a sign that he is still with her and Elvis when a magazine with Cordero on the cover fell on the floor in her bedroom.

“I had the People magazine on my bed last night because I was going to read it finally. It fell off the bed and landed face down and on the back cover was the Geico gecko. Nick put two things on his vision board this year, two things. One of them was the Geico gecko. Out of all the ads that could have been on the back of Nicks issue, THIS WAS THE AD!” she wrote.

Just days after Cordero died, Kloots also revealed she found hundreds of texts and photos in his phone when she looked through it.

“I feel very loved and I feel like Nick is really loved and our little boy is very loved,” she said. “So one day at a time, and I’m letting myself feel all the feels and I’m letting myself cry when I need to and I’m letting myself just sit in silence if I need to.”