Mother's Day is the perfect time to let the moms in our lives know they are loved and appreciated, but for some women, the holiday can be a reminder that they're parenting alone without support from family or friends.

You can help. we've rounded up six ways to make a contribution that will help moms feel valued on the upcoming holiday, from treating moms to a spa day to sending a card with words of support to women who could use the encouragement,

Help a mom feel loved and appreciated with our suggestions for helping women in need on Mother's Day. Getty Images

1. Adopt-a-Mom Foundation

A Texas-based organization called the Adopt-a-Mom Foundation is accepting monetary donations to provide Mother's Day gifts like jewelry and perfume to women who are victims of domestic violence and are living in shelters or safe houses with their children.

In previous years, the organization has been able to gift moms with these items on Mother's Day, but due to COVID-19 visitation restrictions, they are collecting money in hopes of surprising moms in need with a belated Mother's Day gift once the pandemic ends.

"Our gifts are usually considered frivolous," Staci Richards, president and founder of Adopt-a-Mom told TODAY Parents. "But these moms often have never received a gift just for them ... their immediate needs are taken care of in the shelters, but we like to show them some pampered love."

2. The Ark's SHERO 2020 event

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In past years, the Ark, a non-profit organization that serves low-income, working families in the Athens, Georgia area, has held an adopt-a-mom event, providing flowers and cards for single mothers and women in nursing homes on Mother's Day.

The organization is changing plans due to the pandemic, because in-person pickup and delivery will be impossible this year.

Instead, the Ark is asking people to make a $10 donation to have a card sent to their "SHERO" — a female hero in their lives — for National Teacher Appreciation Day, Mother's Day or National Nurses Week. As part of the donation, an additional card will be sent to a single mother or a woman isolated in a nursing home in the Ark's service area. Remaining money from the $10 donation will be placed in the Ark's COVID-19 response fund.

3. Every Mother Counts

Founded by supermodel Christy Turlington Burns in 2010, Every Mother Counts is a non-profit organization that works to make pregnancy and childbirth safe.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Every Mother Counts has worked on initiatives like equipping and training doulas to give telehealth support during births and distributing at-home prenatal care kits that help women get information to their providers with the help of home fetal dopplers, urine tests and blood pressure monitors, without having to risk exposure for themselves or their babies by going into a medical facility for appointments.

4. World Vision

Global humanitarian organization World Vision offers specific donations that empower women in countries affected by poverty such as gifting a new mother with a kit that contains materials she needs to care for her newborn baby or gifting a widow, single mother or abandoned wife with a goat that will enable her to sell milk to provide for her family.

5. Oxfam America

Another humanitarian organization, Oxfam America, collects donations to support female entrepreneurs by investing in a village savings group so women can borrow money for small start-up businesses and support their families through business ownership.

6. EmpowHER

EmpowHER is an organization that supports young girls who have lost their mothers. It offers events, mentorship and virtual programming designed to help young girls who are grieving a los.

Donations to the program go toward programs like their annual Mother's Day Retreat, a virtual event where girls meet others who have also lost their mothers, and get support.

The organization will also hold a Luminaria event on Mother's Day, where those who have lost their mom can make a donation in her memory, and see their mom's name displayed on one of many luminaries lining a Massachusetts coastline on May 10.