See the moment twins bring their stepmom to tears with adoption request on Mother's Day

Last Sunday, moms and mother figures were celebrated for Mother's Day - and one stepmother got the surprise of her life.

Becky Ruvolo, 37, is the stepmom to two 20-year-old identical twin stepdaughters, Julianna and Gabriella Ruvolo. For the holiday, the girls gifted Becky with a photo album celebrating their family through the years.

The touching moment was caught on camera - and the recording captured an even more incredible surprise.

In a clip, Becky, who has been the twins' stepmom for 12 years, can be seen reading aloud from the album.

“You are family, you are home, you are the true definition of what a mother is ... With that being said, we have one thing to ask you,” Becky reads in part.

In the book, Julianna and Gabriella popped the big question to their stepmom: Would she legally adopt them?

Becky didn’t even read the adoption request out loud; instead she tearfully responded, “Really?” before collapsing onto the table and began to sob into her hands.

The emotional moment was caught on camera.

Both of her stepdaughters joined in on the waterworks, each wiping tears from their eyes before the three began to embrace.

In an extended video shared by Newsflare, more of the sweet sentiment from Julianna and Gabriella was shared as Becky began to read their message.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Mom," the note began. "There aren’t enough words in the world to thank you for what you’ve done for us. For the past 12 years, you taught us the true meaning of unconditional love and shown us what a mother’s love should be. More than that, you’ve become our best friend, someone we can depend on, and someone we can look up to and strive to be like as we grow."

Becky said their request was “the best gift” and admitted that she had “wanted this for so long," a sentiment which Julianna and Gabriella shared.

The twins had a feeling that Becky wouldn’t object to their question, so they already had the adoption paperwork prepared and organized into folders, which they then presented to Becky after she said yes.

All Becky had left to say was, “Get me a pen!”

Related: