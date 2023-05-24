Tori Roloff shares photos from daughter’s first dance recital: 'So proud'

“Little People, Big World,” star Tori Roloff is a proud mama.

Tori recently shared photos on Instagram of her 3-year-old daughter, Lilah, dressed in a pink leotard and tutu, ahead of the little girl’s first dance recital.

“I have loved watching her find something she loves!! She has gained so much confidence because of dance and I’m forever grateful to her teacher and studio for helping her feel comfortable and safe!” Tori wrote on May 21.

“Who knows if she’ll go out on stage today but either way I’m so proud of her and all she’s accomplished!” the mom in Oregon added.

Later that day, Tori updated her caption to let her fans know that Lilah “DID IT!!!!!”

Tori, a photographer, and her husband, Zach Roloff, share Lilah and sons, Jackson, 6, and Josiah, 1. All three children have achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism their dad has.

Last month, Tori revealed that Jackson, her eldest, is “starting to notice” that he looks different from his peers.

“At Jackson’s first soccer game, the other team was asking why he was so small. Purely out of curiosity I believe — not bullying or being malicious — just curious,” wrote on Instagram. “It stuck with him enough to tell me on the side line though.”

Tori knew just what to say.

“I told him ‘that’s how God made you, now show them how fast you are!’” she shared.

Her pep talk worked, and moments later, Jackson scored a goal.

Achondroplasia is a skeletal abnormality, according to Dr. John Pappas, director of clinical genetic services at NYU Langone’s Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital

Adult height in people with achondroplasia is about 4 feet, 3 inches for men, and 4 feet, 2 inches for women.

“But nowadays, we have new therapies and medications that can make individuals with achondroplasia taller,” Pappas previously told TODAY.com.