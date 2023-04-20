Tori Roloff shares how she is teaching son Jackson to embrace being ‘different’

Tori Roloff isn't shying away from difficult conversations with her son Jackson. In fact, she's using them to help empower the 5-year-old, who has dwarfism.

In a moving Instagram post, the "Little People, Big World" star explained how she is trying to teach Jackson to embrace everything that makes him unique.

“I feel like Jackson (and others) are starting to notice that something is different about him,” she captioned the post. "At Jackson’s first soccer game, the other team was asking why he was so small. Purely out of curiosity I believe — not bullying or being malicious — just curious."

The mother of three then described how Jackson reacted to the situation and how she used the opportunity to boost her son's confidence.

"It stuck with him enough to tell me on the side line though. I told him 'that’s how God made you, now show them how fast you are!' He then proceeded to score a goal, and I can’t tell you how stoked we were," she wrote.

The 31-year-old recognized that the teaching moment was inevitable and said she's determined to handle any doubts Jackson has about himself with the utmost care.

"He’s starting to notice that he’s different and that’s hard to cope with- however, I WANT him to know he’s different. But maybe not in the way he thinks he is," she wrote.

Roloff, whose husband Zach Roloff also has dwarfism, then shared a few things she hopes her son will take to heart as he grows up.

"Jackson I pray that you notice that you are different. That God has set you apart from all other people. I pray you’re different in how you see and love others. I pray that you’re different in the choices you make to keep God close to your heart," she wrote.

The proud mom continued, writing, "I pray you’re different in how you solve problems and arguments. I pray that you think differently about how the world works and adaptations that can be made."

Roloff's two other children — Lilah, 3, and Josiah, who turns 1 this month — also have dwarfism. In her post, she continued to share her hopes for Jackson.

"I pray you see your differences and use them to change the world. You are different, kid. Different than any kid I’ve ever met. You are one of a kind and I am so stinking proud to be your mom," she wrote.

Roloff ended her post with another positive message: "I love this kid so much, and pretty stoked my pep talk got him his first soccer goal! 😏."

The reality star's followers applauded her positive approach to the situation in the comments section.

"How lucky is he to have parents like you? ❤️," one commented. Another wrote, "He may be small but his pride was the size of a Gladiator!!!! Good for you young man Bravo 🥰."

One Instagram user left the following message for Roloff: "God definitely chose the perfect mom for him! ❤️ He knows what he’s doing!"