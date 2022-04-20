Nothing like a holiday to re-create childhood photos, and the Drummond family is no exception.

"Pioneer Woman" author and celebrity chef Ree Drummond, 53, shared a carousel of snaps to Instagram on Tuesday showing her children Alex, Paige, Bryce, Jamar and Todd re-creating Easter photos from a decade ago.

The original photo shows Alex, Paige, Bryce and Todd dressed in tiny suits and dresses for Easter.

"Swipe to see the recreated photo," Drummond wrote; photo two shows four of her children posed identically, but all grown up.

Drummond continued, “(Then swipe again!!!) 😊 I love these pookie heads a lot. (Heads up, moms, mullets are back.)”

In photo three, foster son Jamar is nestled among his siblings.

"9 years & another brother later," Alex commented alongside a series of happy face emoji.

"Not sure how I got to be so lucky," Drummond wrote in a blog post. "Thank you God for these kids of mine." thepioneerwoman / Instagram

In a blog post shared to Drummond’s site, the mom of five shared it was her idea to re-create the photo this Easter.

“I am crying,” Drummond wrote. “Where did my little kids go? I miss those little whippersnappers. That said ... I love the people they are now.”

And Drummond was quick to add that in the original photo — "Something is missing! Someone is missing."

Related: Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex marries in stunning ceremony at family ranch — see the pics

In late 2020, the celebrity chef revealed her family had added one more to their crew.

“We have a foster son now,” she revealed in a blog post in November 2020. “His name is Jamar.”

Related: ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond introduces her foster son

Drummond explained at the time that she and her husband decided to foster Jamar after meeting him at high school football practices in their hometown.

“Jamar’s circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn’t ignore,” she wrote, adding she waited until he was 18 to share the news. “So, long story short, all six foot five inches of him showed up at our house one afternoon, bag in hand, ready to move in.”

Related: