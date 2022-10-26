“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Alexis Bellino is introducing her transgender son Miles to her fans.

“Hey world, this is Miles,” Bellino began a lengthy Instagram on Oct. 25.

The former reality star, 45, went on to say that Miles, 15, asked her to announce on his behalf that he transitioned.

“He’s now ready to ‘come out’ and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions,” Bellino wrote, noting that “he’s tired of the misgendering and confusion.”

Bellino praised Miles for his “strength and courage," and later warned that any hateful comments about her son would be immediately deleted.

“I’m extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn’t change in these situations,” Bellino shared. “It’s unconditional love.”

Bellino revealed that Miles came out to her as transgender 16 months ago, but “hid it from everyone else for a while.”

“Eventually he got to where we are right now. TO HIS FREEDOM!” she wrote. “My son now smiles naturally for the first time in years! My son now loves the clothes he wears.”

“My son can breathe knowing he can be his true self. My son lights up every time a stranger calls him ‘he,’” Bellino continued. “My son runs with the boys.”

Bellino stressed the point that Miles’ character has not changed and that he is the “same child who gives every spare dollar on him to the homeless person on the street.

“I’m so proud of Miles for wanting to stop the hate, and for being brave enough to step forward at such a young age,” Bellino told her nearly 350,000 Instagram followers. “He now has his entire life to live the way he should.”

“Thank you for supporting me and my family through all of our many transitions through the years,” she added.

Bellino joined the cast of “Real Housewives of Orange County" in 2009. She exited after three seasons in 2012. She and her ex-husband, Jim Bellino, shares three children including Miles.

In 2011, Bellino faced backlash for comments she made on the Bravo series about not supporting same-sex marriage. She later apologized for her remarks in a blog posted titled “Clearing the Air.”

“In my opinion, we should all have equal rights and receive equal benefits as Americans, and we should all be allowed to practice those rights,” she wrote, in part.

