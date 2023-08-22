The unexpected reason this mom of triplets dresses them in matching outfits

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

When Meg Korzon was pregnant with her identical triplet boys, she had no intention of dressing them in matching outfits.

“I thought it was cheesy for sure,” Korzon, 31, tells TODAY.com. Korzon was also worried that if they were all in the same onesie she would get them mixed up.

Those thoughts and fears went out the window in 2021, when Korzon and her husband, Tom, a captain in the U.S. Army, welcomed Leo, Elias "Eli" and Oliver. The brothers joined big sister Piper, 4.

"Suddenly I was buying three of everything," she says.

Korzon, who shares footage of her family on TikTok, says followers often accuse her of not treating the triplets as individuals. That’s one of the reasons that Korzon decided to make a video explaining the benefits of dressing Leo, Eli and Oliver alike.

“My first reason is decision fatigue. As a parent, I spend all day making decisions, and the last thing I want to do is to think too hard about what they need to wear,” Korzon begins.

“When the day comes and they want to express themselves with their clothing, I am here for it.”

She adds that when she’s shopping, she typically gravitates toward one pair of shorts or one top.

“I don’t want to have figure out two other things that I like, so I just grab three of it,” Korzon says. The mom of four also addresses criticism that she views the triplets as a unit — rather than unique individuals.

“If I were to dress them individually, what I think their personalities are, I feel like I’m putting them in a box. I feel like that would be me deciding who they are and who they’re developing into,” Korzon says.

Korzon concludes with the “most important reason” you'll see her boys at a park all wearing the same ensemble.

“When we're in a public place, it is much easier to scan and see three of the same outfit,” she says, likening it to how some families wear coordinating T-shirts on vacations.

“It’s because they can count everybody and make sure everyone is there,” Korzon says. “And I do the same thing with my triplets.”

Korzon tells TODAY.com that Leo, Eli and Oliver, who are now 2, have expressed no interest in fashion.

“At this age, my daughter was starting to push back when I picked out certain things. She had opinions about clothing, but not these guys,” Korzon says.

Korzon lets the negative comments roll off her back, and focuses on the connections she's made with other moms of multiples on social media. Korzon's account is filled with cozy clips of her family picking fresh flowers at local farms and rolling around their neighborhood on scooters.

“Whenever I make content I think of it through the lens of what I would have liked to have seen when I was pregnant and scared of what my life was going to look like after kids,” Korzon shares. “I want others who feel the same way to know that yes, it can be chaotic — but it’s really wonderful.”