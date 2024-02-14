Mom’s creative T-shirt answers the questions she always gets about her quadruplets

Raquel Tolver and her 10-month-old quadruplets get quadruple looks every time they leave the house.

“People just lose their minds when they see four car seats and four babies," the mom in Florida tells TODAY.com.

That’s why Tolver, 33, created a hilarious T-shirt answering some of the most commonly asked questions about her multiples.

The 10-month-old quadruplets, Bryson, Royce, Denzel and Amaya Courtesy Raquel C Tolver

It reads:

YES, they are quadruplets.

Yes, we were shocked!

Yes, we can tell them apart.

I just DO IT — that’s how.

Yes, my hands are full.

Yes, they are natural. What is an artificial quad anyway?

No, we don’t get them mixed up.

Yes, I agree. Better me than you.

Quadruplet mom Raquel Tolver wears this T-shirt when she's out with her babies. @rctolver via TikTok

Tolver and her husband, Darius, welcomed sons Bryson, Royce, Denzel and daughter Amaya in March 2023. The infants joined big brother Greyson, 3.

Does the couple plan to have more children?

“Absolutely not!” Tolver exclaims. “I’m making another T-shirt and I’m adding that. We are done."

"I even offered to donate my uterus to science," she says, with a laugh.

Tolver shares that on any given day, she changes 34 diapers, mixes 32 bottles and does five loads of laundry. Up until recently, the four babies were exclusively fed breast milk, which meant "a lot of pumping."

“I don’t have a nanny or anything. I just get it done,” she says. “That’s what moms do. We get it done.”

The Tolvers conceived four babies at once without reproductive assistance, an occurrence that happens in just 1 in 677,000 births, according to a 2018 study.

"It's totally understandable that people bombard us when we're out," Tolver says. "Quadruplets are extremely rare. And who can resist their smiles?"

The Tolvers' gender reveal went viral on TikTok in 2023. In the video, which has been seen more than 46 million times, hopeful girl dad Darius is shown joyfully reacting to the news that he is going to have a daughter.