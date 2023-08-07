This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, a prominent oncologist in New York City, killed her 4-month-old daughter and then herself in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

As her patients, colleagues, family and friends mourn their deaths, a state trooper is speaking out to set the record straight about her husband.

The fatal shootings happened in Cascetta’s Somers, New York, home at around 7 a.m. on August 5, according to a news release.

Trooper Steven Nevel tells TODAY.com that Cascetta’s husband Tim Talty, 37, was away at the time, but Cascetta's parents were inside the residence.

An unidentified person in the home called 911 shortly after the first gunshot, Nevel says.

“They heard a gunshot and thought something had fallen in the baby’s nursery,” Nevel says. “When they got to the baby’s nursery, they heard the second gunshot and realized nothing had fallen."

The caller then broke down the door and discovered the two bodies, Nevel says.

Cascetta, 40, was a hematology-oncology specialist in the Mount Sinai Health System, where she served as site chief of the Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center. The Mount Sinai website describes Cascetta as an "active investigator of breast cancer clinical trials," and notes her "clinical focus includes the treatment of breast cancer, gynecologic cancer, sarcoma and gastrointestinal cancers."

Nevel says his heart goes out to Talty, as he grieves the death of his wife and their only child. Talty and Cascetta got married in 2019. He is the founder of a protein bar that his wife endorsed.