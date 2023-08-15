Husband makes bizarre meal to suit wife’s pregnancy cravings, and her reaction is perfect

Watch out, TikTok: A new food trend could be coming your way — and it’s geared toward pregnant people.

In a viral video, Glen Jackson explains that his wife, Megan, who is expecting their second child, created a “craving” and “yuck” list and taped it to the fridge.

The camera zooms in, and viewers see that Megan is hankering for peanut butter, spaghetti, raspberry jam, onions and chicken strips. But she wants nothing to do with bread, mushrooms and carbonated beverages.

“I’m going to try something weird,” Glen announces. That’s when he gets to work preparing a meal of "PB&J spaghetti." While whipping up the dish, Glen apologizes to “anyone who is Italian.”

After combining the three main ingredients, Glen admires his work.

“Come at me, Gordon Ramsay!” he jokes.

Moments later, Megan walks through the door, and Glen announces he has a surprise for her. He describes it as “everything you’ve ever wanted and more.”

Megan is intrigued.

“Smells very peanut buttery,” she says.

Her face lights up when she sits down and sees the dinner that Glen has assembled. It's clear she's excited. But then, suddenly, she starts crying.

“Did you make me peanut butter and jelly spaghetti?” Megan asks, through tears.

“Try it. I gotta know how it is,” he says.

As soon the fork touches her lips, Meg’s eyes grow extra wide. Maybe Glen is the next Gordon Ramsay!

“Oh my God,” she gasps. Clearly it’s a 10/10.

“It was surprisingly incredible. It tasted like a delicious dessert,” Megan tells TODAY.com.

Megan, 30, and Glen, 28, who live in British Columbia, Canada, will welcome their second child, a baby girl named Stella, in October. The digital creators are already parents of 2-year-old daughter, Emery.

“During my first pregnancy, I didn’t have any cravings or aversions — and same thing this time around. Then, for whatever reason as soon as I entered my third trimester, I started having issues with food,” Megan says.

This week, Megan can’t look at eggs, tuna or tomatoes without gagging.

Megan says the PB&J spaghetti made her emotional because she was very hungry but couldn’t figure out what she wanted to eat.

“I was starving but didn’t know what I wanted, and then all the things in my dreams ended up on a plate,” she says.

Since posting the video, Megan and Glen have been inundated with comments on TikTok.

“I love how she instantly went into tears, oh the hormones! You’re such a good husband,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, "I'm pregnant and don't really have cravings right now but this actually looks kinda good."