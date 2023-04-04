Viral video shares best ways to ‘mother a new mother’ no matter your relationship

Gone are the days of asking new moms how you can help — everyone's favorite grandma just published the ultimate how-to for all of us.

Barbara Costello, known as "Brunch With Babs" online, recently welcomed a new granddaughter and to celebrate, she shared a now-viral video of "how to mother a new mother" depending on your relationship.

In the clip, Costello, 73, recommends:

As a friend — drop off a meal.

"Make it an easy one that will keep and she can use any time," Costello said, adding that a beef fajita dump meal — packed in a cooler — that can be cooked in a crockpot is a good option.

As a mom, you have one job: pamper your daughter.

"If you can, be there as long as she needs you," Costello said, adding that moms can always use an extra set of hands. "Just take it day by day."

As a mother-in-law — ask ahead of the birth if there is anything you can do to support the parents.

"Usually, stock the refrigerator and take the big kids," Costello said of her role in helping her son and daughter-in-law.

And in a surprise guest appearance, Costello's husband — known affectionately as "Mr. Babs" — offered advice for new dads.

"As a dad when my kids were newborns, it was important for me to step up even more than usual," he said, adding that it's also very important to check in with the new mom every day to see how she is feeling.

The video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times and amassed nearly 2,500 comments at time of publication.

"Thank you for mothering Instagram. You are so needed," one user wrote.

Another added, "Wish I had this!"

Other commenters shared their post-birth experience, adding what was helpful and what was not.

Known for her helpful tips — everything from how to load a dishwasher to putting out kitchen fires — Costello tells TODAY.com that the timing for this video felt "full circle" after her fourth child, daughter Liz Ariola, welcomed her fourth child, a daughter.

"Babies are a gift," Costello says. "This is such an exciting time in life."

The mother of four and grandmother of nine says that she made the video because helping new moms is important and doesn’t have to be overly complicated.

“No matter what role you play in the life of that new mother, always look for how you can help” Costello says. "And clearly communicating before and after baby is born can be useful in determining exactly what she needs."

