Here’s the best way to load your dishwasher, according to a TikTok-famous grandma

Barbara Costello, the woman behind "Brunch With Babs" on TikTok, uses her social media platforms to share a host of tips, from household basics to recipes and general life hacks.

As another installment in her “Bootcamp Babs” series to share household basics, Costello took on one specific kitchen appliance: the dishwasher.

Throughout the minute-long video, she shared over a dozen do’s and don’ts of loading a dishwasher, including one tip that blew social media's mind.

"For tall wine glasses, don't forget to drop your top shelf down before closing," Costello, who calls herself "Everyone's " on social media, instructed before demonstrating how to lower and raise the top rack of her dishwasher.

Since it was posted just one day ago, the video has amassed nearly 4 million views TikTok, but is also going viral on Twitter with 2 million views and counting on a reposted video.

One Twitter user who shared the video in a tweet accompanied it with the caption, “I was today years old when I realized the top shelf in the dishwasher can be lowered.”

In the replies of the video on Twitter, one user shared an instructional video on how those with older appliances could lower their top rack if it didn’t appear to have a straightforward lever.

“Can’t find the lever on your old or cheap dishwasher? Don’t despair, they all have that feature, I promise!” they wrote in a tweet. “Sometimes the wheels run in the metal rail, so you have to turn a little plastic cover at the rail end first and need a little more patient to put the wheels back in.”

Here's some other advice from Costello about the do's and don'ts of loading your dishwasher at home:

Scrape the excess food off of your dishes, rather than rinsing them, to give the detergent a surface to stick to. Don’t load the dishwasher with items that shouldn’t be in the dishwasher, including wooden utensils or sharp knives. Place all fragile items on the top shelf and put items between prongs to save space. Place your bulkier utensils between items on the top shelf. If loading wine glasses, make sure you use a stabilizer to keep them balanced.

Costello gave the bottom shelf some love too, explaining a few key tips to help make the most of your dishwashing cycle.

Face all of your dishes toward the center of the dishwasher so they can all get cleaned by the spray arm. If you wash your pots and pans in the dishwasher, they should be placed in the front of the shelf. In the cutlery tray, knives should be placed upside down for safety purposes. For ease of putting your cutlery away, organize all your knives, forks, and spoons in separate compartments. The spray arms should be unobstructed.

While the information about lowering the rack was the most popular, social media users also reacted to the other advice Costello gave.

“I kind of want to save this and send it to my dad, but I don’t want to start a fight,” one person tweeted. “That man hand washes everything before it goes in the washer.”

Another user added, “For years I never knew what the stabilizer was for (nor even what it was called), and it never occurred to me to look it up.”

In late September, Costello spoke to TODAY Parents about starting her TikTok account in with her daughter Liz Ariola in 2020.

“Everything has been a total surprise to me,” Costello said. “Sometimes you just can’t plan things. We’re having fun, we’re sharing things and we feel like our followers are family.”

She also shared the story behind one of her recent viral hacks for cleaning the interior of your car by using what she dubbed “Babs’ Magical Car Gummy Cleaner,” a homemade substance made of glue, baking soda and saline solution that can help pick up bits of dirt and dust from the deepest nooks and crannies of your vehicle.

“The recipe came from my days as a preschool teacher,” Costello said. “We used to make silly slime, but we realized that slime had more than one function to entertain kids. It’s a really good cleaner for spots you can never get to.”

