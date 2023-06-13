A mom in Ontario, Canada, recently discovered TikTok gold in her 5-year-old son’s school bag.

“I opened his backpack and there was a birthday invitation in there,” Natalie LeClaire tells TODAY.com. “I started reading it and my jaw dropped. It was so honest and straight up. I was like, ‘I need to be friends with this person.’"

Now everyone wants to be friends with Carys Roberts, after LeClaire shared the hilarious invite with her TikTok followers.

"I'm flattered!" Roberts, whose twin daughters Edie and Elle are turning 5 in July, tells TODAY.com.

“This event is brought to you by Pinterest fails and the Dollar Store so please set your expectations appropriately,” Roberts wrote.

“As requested the theme will be ‘unicorns but with rainbows and maybe bats but there should be princesses and also Minnie and we need dancing lights,’ so … dress accordingly,” she continued. “Please pack a bathing suit, sunscreen, puddle jumpers etc. in case your sweet baby angels decide our original plan sucks and the pool would be a better time.”

Roberts went on to note that parents should feel free to “drop off and run.”

“If you want to stay, we will provide ‘adult juice’ and deny any offers to help to be polite but deep down want the support,” she wrote. “You do you.”

"I loved that detail about how if you want to drop off it's OK, and if you want to stay that's OK, too," LeClaire says. "There's always that uncertainty."

Courtesy Carys Roberts

After LeClaire posted about the epic invite on TikTok, the footage went viral with more than 4 million views.

“I am so here for this! I can’t wait till the invitation Mom finds out how many new besties she now has!” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Dude. I normally dread birthday invites but I would call off work for this one. It’s gonna be lit.”

Roberts says she "whipped up" the invitation pretty quickly and hoped that parents would "find it funny."

“Ultimately, I just didn't want anyone to stress about gifts. The last thing we want is for people to be spending a lot of money. We're really low-key," Roberts says. “I’ve received a lot of great feedback and I’m truly thrilled that people thought the invitation was so relatable and funny.”