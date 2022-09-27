Coco Austin responds to critics after sharing video of daughter, 6, bathing in kitchen sink

Coco Austin believes bath time doesn’t require a bathtub — no matter what anyone on social media has to say about that.

The model, actor and wife of “Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T recently posted a video of their 6-year-old daughter having a soak in the kitchen sink, and now she has a message for those who told her sink baths were strictly for babies.

"Wow just Wow! Here we go again!" the Austin, 43, wrote in a tweet she shared Sept. 25. "Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!"

The comments that had her shaking her head included claims that little Chanel is “too old for the sink” and that Austin is “treating her like an infant.”

But Austin isn't looking for anyone else's approval.

"People, you gotta know by now that I’m an unconventional mother," her tweet continued. "I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"

That response shouldn't come as a surprise to her fans and followers. After all, this isn't the first time Austin has faced criticism for her mom methods.

In May, she and her rapper-actor husband faced social media outrage when Austin shared an Instagram post showing Chanel in stroller while mom and dad shopped — something else the child was deemed too old for by critics.

And in 2021, Austin faced similar backlash after saying that she still breastfed her daughter, who was 5 at the time.

“Chanel still likes my boob,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, you’re not getting the nutrition after 2 years old. Why do it?’ And I’m like, my child’s eating steak and hamburgers. She just likes a little snack every now and then and more of the bonding between the mother. Why take that away from her?”

The self-proclaimed "unconventional" parented added, “I don’t want to deprive her of something she wants just because society says you need to stop after 2."