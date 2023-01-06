Who is the House Clerk? A mom is keeping the US House of Representatives in line

The woman presiding over the chaotic U.S. House of Representatives this week, Clerk of the House Cheryl L. Johnson, is used to working quietly behind the scenes. Now, thrust into the spotlight as the House fails to elect a Speaker, she's becoming a legend.

"An unlikely folk hero," declared Bloomberg News. "With her calm and firm demeanour, Ms. Johnson and her gavel have at times felt like the only defence against total dysfunction," observed the BBC.

Johnson, a Capitol Hill veteran and a mom, is tasked with the seemingly impossible — keeping the House in order so a Speaker can be elected and the new Congress can finally begin.

Members-elect of the House of Representatives made history when, after over three days and 13 rounds of voting, they failed to appoint a House Speaker for the first time in 100 years.

While Democrat members-elect were unanimous in nominating and voting for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for the position, Republican infighting caused a rift in the GOP majority caucus, leaving them unable to elect a Speaker and stalling the start of the 118th Congress.

Who is Cheryl L. Johnson?

Johnson, 62, became the second Black woman to serve as House Clerk in February of 2019. At the time, Johnson told Nola.com she was “humbled” to be appointed and said serving as House Clerk was “such an honor.”

Johnson promised to run a nonpartisan office, Nola.com reported, and said, “I support the House.”

Her steady hand this week has won praise from both parties.

On Thursday, she got a standing ovation when Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., thanked her: "First let me express my deep appreciation, and appreciation of everybody in this room, for the work you’re doing, Madame Clerk,” he said, prompting a small smile from Johnson and at least one shout from the crowd for “Johnson for speaker!"

"Our Clerk has stepped up," French said, "and reflects our House's best tradition of preparation and dedication to this institution, and we're grateful."

“Cheryl Johnson, the clerk of the House, for Speaker?” Representative-elect Ro Khanna, D-Calif., tweeted. “She’s been extraordinary without any rules passed and in having some sense of fairness and order.”

Johnson was born in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1960 to Reverend Charlie and Cynthia Davis, according to her Wikipedia page.

To celebrate her appointment, Johnson told Nola.com that the first thing her parents did was “bring a king cake” — a New Orleans staple, usually consisting of coffee cake and cinnamon rolls topped with yellow, green and purple icing.

She now lives in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with her husband, Clarence Ellison, and their son.

Johnson attended the University of Iowa, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication. She also obtained a law degree from Howard University and graduated from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government’s senior management program.

Cheryl L. Johnson has been tasked with keeping the House in order as representatives-elect continue to attempt to appoint a Speaker of the House. Tom Williams / AP

Before becoming Clerk of the House, Johnson spent nearly 20 years on Capitol Hill, working on the House committee on education and the workforce and the subcommittee on libraries and memorials.

Johnson then left Capitol Hill, and spent 10 years at the Smithsonian, most recently serving as the director of government relations.

“I worked with Cheryl for years and am thrilled to see her up on that podium,” Linda St. Thomas, chief spokesperson for the Smithsonian Institution, recently told Bloomberg, before joking that she “wasn’t sure how thrilled Johnson is right now.”

What does the Clerk of the House do?

Normally, during the start of a new Congress the House Clerk prepares the roll of members-elect, calls the members-elect to order, calls the rolls of the members-elect to appoint a Speaker of the House and preserves the order and decorum of the House during what's typically a single voting session.

This week, however, has been anything but normal.

Rep. Jeffries praised Johnson’s efforts to maintain order throughout the days-long proceedings during a press conference on Thursday, as reported by The Hill.

“I think Cheryl Johnson, who is a historic figure in her own right, is doing a very good job under difficult circumstances,” he said.

With the 118th Congress stalled, Johnson remains the House Clerk. When a new Speaker is elected, a new Clerk may be nominated and appointed.

Cheryl L. Johnson has presided over many historical moments in the U.S. House, including two impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump. Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

As tempers flare and frustrations mount, those tasked with electing a Speaker have looked to Johnson and her staff to maintain a sense of calm.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, Johnson began her opening remarks by reminding the members-elect of her role "during the organization of the House," adding that she "has the responsibility to preserve order and decorum in the chamber."

Then, she presided over another round of voting.

House Clerk Cheryl Johnson gavels the House to order before the start of the 7th failed attempt to elect a speaker in the Capitol on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

After more failed attempts to elect a Speaker of the House on Friday, Jan. 6, Steve Scalise, R-La., again publicly acknowledged Johnson and her staff.

"Madam Clerk, with great appreciation for the job that you and your staff have been doing," Scalise said, before being interrupted by applause, "Madam Clerk, I move that the House stand adjourned until 10:00 pm tonight."

Voting along party lines, the House was adjourned. Jackson and her team will return, as always, to guide the next Congress — wherever it may lead.

Related video: