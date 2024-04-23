Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter Carys wears mom’s 1999 awards show dress: See the pic

Carys Douglas, the daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, raided her mom’s fashion archives to find the perfect outfit for her 21st birthday celebration.

Recently, Carys shared photos of herself in the iconic pink slip dress that Zeta-Jones wore to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.

“People always wear black. I like color," a 29-year-old Zeta-Jones told The Los Angeles Times about her red carpet look.

Carys, like Zeta-Jones, styled her hair in loose waves and opted for minimal accessories.

“The most perfect 21st I could ask for,” Carys, a film student at Brown University, captioned her Instagram carousel.

“You deserve it sweetheart,” Zeta-Jones, 54, replied in the comments.

It’s not surprising that Carys, an actor, recycled the beaded Ungaro number that Zeta-Jones rocked 25 years ago.

“Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” Carys told Town and Country in 2018. “I’m always looking through her closet.”

While chatting with the publication, Carys also opened up about her upbringing. Zeta-Jones and Douglas, 79, share Carys and son Dylan, 23.

“My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, ‘Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary,” Carys revealed.

Zeta-Jones, who was also interviewed for the story, said she was “very proud” of her kids’ manners.

“There’s nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp,” she said. “(Carys) knows she cannot roll her eyes at me, or huff and puff around me. I never did it to my mother, and she’s not doing it to me.”

On April 20, Zeta-Jones shared a birthday tribute to Carys.

“You are the joy of my life. 21 years of watching you blossom in to the most incredible woman you are today is a God given gift that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life,” Zeta-Jones wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart. Mama."