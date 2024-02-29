Cat Janice, singer who went viral for dedicating last song to young son, dies at 31

Cat Janice, a singer who went viral after dedicating her last song to her son, died on Feb. 28. She was 31.

Janice’s family announced her death in an Instagram post, sharing that she was surrounded by her family when she died.

“This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator,” the post reads. “We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months.”

“Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you,” the statement continues, adding, “Thank you.”

The family notes that Janice’s Instagram page will be memorialized by her brother, @the_last_cubby.

“He will also manage all operations surrounding Cat’s music, merchandise, and public relations,” the statement says. “Per Cat’s request, there is some more art that she wants to share too. All in due time. With Love, The Ipsans4h.”

Singer Cat Janice, who went viral on TikTok for dedicating her last song to her son. Instagram/Cat Janice

While the family did not share Janice's cause of death, she had entered hospice in January due to her sarcoma diagnosis. Sarcoma is a type of cancerous tumor that develops in the bones or soft tissue, such as cartilage, tendons and nerves, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Janice told TODAY.com in late January, that in November 2021, she had “constant” tight knots on her back, under her shoulder blades.

“It turns out later that the tumor was actually in my scalene muscle,” she shared at the time.

In March 2022, Janice was diagnosed with sarcoma after finding a tumor in her neck. She went through radiation and chemotherapy and had the lump in her neck removed. But in May 2023, the cancer returned in her lungs.

She continued working on her music, dedicating her last song, “Dance You Outta My Head,” to her 7-year-old son, Loren.

Cat Janice in hospice care. She is leaving the rights to her music to her 7-year-old son, Loren. Courtesy Stacy Ipsan.

At the time, she told TODAY.com that the song is about “feeling yourself, you’re at the top of your mood. You’re out on the town and maybe there’s ... somebody you got a crush on, but you’re not thinking about it tonight because tonight is about you.”

Her song ended up going viral on TikTok, with people sharing their stories of losing loved ones to cancer.

“It’s so beautiful and wonderful and amazing,” she said of the love her song was getting.

The song even made it to No. 37 on the Top 40 Billboard Charts for Hot Dance/Electronic.

"You gave me my dream come true. Right when I needed it most. You all loved me back to life and gave me my 'one more moment alive'," she wrote on Instagram. "When I wrote 'Wishing I Was You,' I wrote those lyrics desperately wishing to have one more moment to scream from the roof tops and you all loved me so hard and gave me that moment and I am forever grateful. Whatever God brings my way I know I am loved."