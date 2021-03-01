Moms: Was your career impacted due to COVID-19? TODAY wants to hear from you.

One year later after the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States, data shows that the fallout from the coronavirus is hitting working women particularly hard. In advance of International Women's Day, TODAY wants to hear from women whose careers were negatively impacted by the pandemic. If that's you, please take a moment to answer the questions below. Feedback will be used for an upcoming segment.
Tech CEO Reshma Saujani is proposing "Marshall Plans for Moms," which asks the White House for aid to mothers under 60 and includes monthly government checks to pay for their labor at home, like childcare and chores.