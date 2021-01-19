Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams is responding to a male fan who suggested she would feel more fulfilled if she had a baby.

The comment appeared on a video Williams posted about her upcoming book “Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life — And Can Save Yours.”

“Michelle I love you but you need some children… u r 2 bored,” the person wrote, to which Williams responded, “You’re an idiot!!!!”

When the troll replied that Williams’ choice of words was “uncalled for,” Williams didn’t offer an apology.

“No, what’s uncalled for is you telling a woman that she needs to have children. What if that woman CAN’T have children?? What if that woman DOESN’T WANT children. WATCH YOUR MOUTH AND FINGERS….” Williams fumed. “Don’t you ever let that come out of your mouth or your fingers on a comment section again to ANYBODY.

Williams noted that she usually ignores hateful remarks but people need to “stay out of a woman’s uterus!!!!”

The exchange ended with the commenter in question expressing remorse.

“My apologies Ms Williams. I will never forget that…” he wrote.

Now, Williams can focus her attention on more important matters such as her mental health-themed memoir that’s due out in May.

In 2017, Williams revealed she was suicidal while she was in the hugely successful girls group Destiny’s Child, which included Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

“I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression,” she said while co-hosting “The Talk.” “When I disclosed it to our manager at the time, bless his heart, he was like, ‘You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?'”

It didn't make sense to Williams either, so at the time, she chalked it up to being tired.

Two years ago, Rowland opened up on Twitter about seeking help for her depression.

“I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals,” she wrote. “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need. If you change your mind, you can change life.”