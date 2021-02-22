Meghan Trainor celebrates '2 weeks of all this cuteness' with new baby pics

Meghan Trainor knows fans can't get enough of her adorable newborn son, Riley — so she treated them to a brand-new batch of baby pics Monday on Instagram.

The "All About That Bass" singer, 27, posted several images and one super cute video of Riley, who was born Feb. 8, captioning the gallery, "2 weeks of all this cuteness."

Several snaps find Riley snoozing in a blue animal-print onesie as he nibbles on a pacifier. In one photo, Trainor's hubby, actor Daryl Sabara, holds his baby boy in his arms. (As expected, the proud new dad seems a little more tired than usual.)

Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara tied the knot in December 2018. Michael Tran / Getty Images

In another image, the first-time mom is masked up and ready to take Riley for a walk in his stroller.

The video Trainor shared captures little Riley sleeping with his head cradled in his mom's hand. Amid the sound of chirping birds, the singer coos adoringly at her son, "Hi! Good morning."

As Riley struggles to open his sleepy eyes, his mom tells him, "You can do it."

"Oh, my God," she adds, getting emotional over her firstborn child's sweet face.

The singer added a few more images and videos of Riley to her Instagram stories.

Trainor announced little Riley's arrival by sharing a slideshow of pics of him on Valentine's Day.

"This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day," she wrote in her caption. "We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

Days later, the pop star shared another pic on Instagram that showed her and Riley making the exact same facial expression.

"New phone background," she wrote next to the selfie, which found both the mother and son pursing their lips as if to blow a kiss to the camera.

Trainor announced her pregnancy during an early October appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, telling co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she had wanted to share the news with them first.

"We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the TODAY show (that) I will have the most babies in the world," she said. "It finally happened and we're so excited."