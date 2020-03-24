“Little Women: L.A.” star Christy McGinity has shared the heartbreaking news that her 2-week-old daughter, Violet Eva, passed away on March 20.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels. We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful,” McGinity and her boyfriend, Gonzalo Justo Carazo, told TODAY Parents in a statement. “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated.”

McGinity, 42, gave birth at 33 weeks along in her pregnancy on March 6, weighing 3 pounds 15 ounces and 15 inches long, McGinity's rep told TODAY Parents. A pregnancy is considered full-term at 39 weeks, according to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Earlier this month, Carazo, who appears on the Lifetime reality series with McGinity, posted a photo of Violet Eva on her one-week birthday in the hospital.

“Thank U for making me a Dad and bringing me an entire new perspective during your first week of Life. We love you so much!” Carazo wrote on Instagram. “#BabyGirl @1stTimeDad #7WeeksEarly #OverprotectiveDad #DaddysGirl #NICUBaby #Love #OneDayAtATime.”

Though the couple have not released any details about the cause of death, McGinity had a scary third trimester.

In February, McGinity revealed on Instagram that she was having contractions and asked for prayers.

“She is not ready,” McGinity wrote at the time.

That same month, McGinity told her Instagram followers that she had been "back in the hospital for a few days.”

McGinity is also a mother to daughter Autumn and son Trenton from a previous marriage.