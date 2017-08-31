Heidi Montag will soon welcome her first child to the world, but before the baby arrives, she's decided to head back to "The Hills" — sort of.
The reality TV star, who's expecting a boy with husband Spencer Pratt, just had a mini-reunion with pal and fellow "Hills" alum Kristin Cavallari.
"This girl. Love her and that cute little belly," Cavallari captioned a photo she shared from their mid-week meet-up.
Montag reposted the sweet shot, telling their fans that it was "so much fun catching up ..."
But it's not as though these two ever really lost touch.
In fact, as soon as Cavallari learned that her friend had a bundle of joy on the way, the mother of three reached out with some helpful tips for the mom-to-be.
"Kristen sent me a whole list of baby things you need in the first few months, which has been really helpful," Montag recently told Us Weekly.
Montag is due next month, making her son the next member of "The Hills" baby boom — and what a boom it's been!
Over the last year, three of her former co-stars have become first-time moms.
