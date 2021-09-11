Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons welcome second child

It's another boy, for actors Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons!

In an interview published Friday in the New York Times, Dunst, 39, revealed her happy news.

"This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna," Dunst said of her baby boy, James Robert, who weighs 18 pounds at 4-months-old. "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel."

Dunst and Plemons are also parents to son, Ennis Howard, 3, and met on the set of "Fargo."

Jesse Plemon with son Ennis at mom Kirsten Dunst's star ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Aug. 29, 2019 in Hollywood. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

“I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months,” Dunst said, adding that Plemons has been away filming for the last few months. "I’ve developed an eye twitch, too ... I’m in a really special place.”

The “Woodshock” star first shared the news of her second pregnancy on the cover of W Magazine in March 2021, where she wore a white lace dress that revealed her growing baby bump.

“Every shot was on the floor. I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel,” Dunst joked in her interview at the time, referencing her positioning for the photos.

It's not the first time the actor has revealed she was growing her family via photoshoot.

In a photo shoot for Rodarte’s 2018 Fall/Winter lookbook, Dunst appeared in a red and white floral tulle dress and cradled her growing belly.

After giving birth later that year, Dunst opened up about loving her post-baby body.

"I haven’t worked out once since I had my baby," she said in an interview with Net-a-Porter at the time. "I’m not one of those people who says, ‘Ohhh I have to get my abs back.’ I feel like I’ve established myself as an actress. I have a healthy amount of vanity that hasn’t tipped into something really destructive.”