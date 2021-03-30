Kirsten Dunst reveals she's pregnant with baby No. 2 in new photos

Kirsten Dunst is going to be a mom of two!

The “Woodshock” star shared the news of her second pregnancy on the cover of W Magazine, where she is featured in a custom white lace dress from Rodarte that reveals her baby bump.

She appears alongside Rashida Jones and Elle Fanning in photo shoots directed by Sofia Coppola as part of the magazine’s Directors Issue, out April 6.

Dunst revealed her second pregnancy on the cover of W Magazine. Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones appear alongside her for the Directors Issue. Zoe Ghertner / W Magazine

Her baby bump was visible as she posed in a Rodarte dress. Zoe Ghertner / W Magazine

In her latest photos for W Magazine, she showed off her baby bump in stunning looks from Rodarte, Armani Privé and other designers.

Dunst posed in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello floral dress. Zoe Ghertner / W Magazine

“Every shot was on the floor. I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel,” Dunst joked in her interview.

She looked stunning in a Chanel cape and dress. Zoe Ghertner / W Magazine

Not one for big social media baby announcements, Dunst also revealed her first pregnancy in a subtle way, via a photo shoot for Rodarte’s 2018 Fall/Winter lookbook. She wore a red and white floral tulle dress for the portrait and cradled her baby bump at the time.

Dunst and her fiancé, former “Fargo” co-star Jesse Plemons, welcomed their first child, Ennis, in 2018.

The 38-year-old mom also opened up to W Magazine about working with Coppola in 1999's “The Virgin Suicides,” and how safe she felt working with a female director as a teenager.

“I felt really protected,” she recalled. “She made me feel like I was cool, like my teeth were cool, and I was pretty. At 16, I did not think anything of myself. And it’s nice to have had another woman celebrate that transition, rather than it having been sexualized through a man’s perspective.”

Dunst has been modeling and acting since she was a toddler, and she says her decades of experience under the spotlight have surprisingly given her a “healthy perspective” on body image and motherhood.

This will be baby No. 2 for Dunst. Zoe Ghertner / W Magazine

“The benefit of growing up with (celebrity),” she told Net-A-Porter in 2019, “is that I have a very healthy perspective of being an actress. I haven’t worked out once since I had my baby. I’m not one of those people who says, ‘Ohhh I have to get my abs back.’ I feel like I’ve established myself as an actress. I have a healthy amount of vanity that hasn’t tipped into something really destructive.”

She also revealed that after her son was born, she decided to embrace her post-baby body by getting rid of clothes in her closet that didn’t fit anymore.

“I want to look nice for how I look now,” she said. “There was a time when I was like, ‘S---! I don’t fit into anything anymore.’ I just bought clothes in the size I am now. I don’t care.”