Khloe Kardashian explains on 'Ellen' why she waited to announce pregnancy

share tweet pin email

As we all learned just before Christmas, Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her first child.

But by the time she got around to talking about it publicly, rumors had been swirling for months (she's more than halfway through her pregnancy now). So what exactly took so long for her to post on Instagram that her "greatest dream" was being realized?

As she explained on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Wednesday, there were a couple of reasons behind the delay.

"I wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt for me," she said of posting the picture, which shows her pregnant belly and the intertwined fingers of both her and the baby's father, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, 26.

"I've wanted to have a baby for so long, and it was just the perfect time in my eyes," she added. "God always has his plan. I wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so."

Ellentube Khloe Kardashian tells Ellen DeGeneres she's not going to wear maternity clothes if she can help it.

Also, she noted that the first blush of pregnancy wasn't easy. "At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst and no one knows you're pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable," Kardashian, 33, explained. "I think once people know you're pregnant, you get all the excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It's hard for me to breathe right now."

That said, she's not about to slip into something more comfortable just yet. "I'm gonna try to not wear maternity clothes for as long as possible," she noted.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Khloe Kardashian talks new show 'Revenge Body' and Kim's robbery Play Video - 4:13 Khloe Kardashian talks new show 'Revenge Body' and Kim's robbery Play Video - 4:13

This will be Kardashian's first child; Thompson has a 1-year-old son from a prior relationship.

Meanwhile, the "Revenge Body" host (who noted on social media that she will reveal the baby's sex on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians") says she hopes she and Thompson will wed, but probably not right away.

â¨ Day 1 of 2018 â¨ A post shared by KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:08am PST

"We're not in any rush for that," she said. "As you know, I've rushed quite a few things before." She was likely referring to her ex Lamar Odom, who she wed one month after they met in 2009. They split in 2016.

"Right now, I’m so loving the place I'm in and very happy with how things are going," she added. "We talk about it for sure ... What's meant to be will be."

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.