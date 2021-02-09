Katy Perry opens up about Daisy Dove's birth and support from Orlando Bloom

Five months ago, Katy Perry’s life changed forever, and she couldn’t be happier about it.

On Aug. 26, she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed baby girl Daisy Dove to the world, and now the proud mom is opening up about having her first child — and having a partner who is already a pro at parenthood.

"It's the best decision I've ever made in my entire life,” the 36-year-old declared during a Monday night visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” speaking both about starting a family and starting one with Bloom, 44, in particular.

The “Carnival Row” star was right by Perry’s side as she gave birth to their daughter.

"He was such a great support,” she recalled. “We had, like, a little boombox. He was there, and he was so wonderful and just holding my hand and looking into my eyes."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and welcomes their first child together in 2020. Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images

And after their bundle of joy’s arrival, dad offered insights, too. After all, while Daisy Dove is their first child together, Bloom is also a dad to a 10-year-son he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"So, as much as I was a little bit like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' they actually helped," Perry confessed. “Like, 'Oh, you've had a run at this. You know how to do this.'"

In short, she said, “He's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

But Perry also noted that his experience couldn’t truly prepare her for everything motherhood threw her way.

“What I will tell you is nobody talks about the first six weeks after you have the baby,” the “Firework” singer told Kimmel. “Oh, my God! That’s wild.”

In her case, it was made wilder by the fact that Perry wasn’t only due to deliver Daisy Dove in August, she also had a new album release scheduled for almost the same time — an event that usually calls for its own big bash.

“What a roller coaster!” she said. “... This time, I was giving birth to the greatest gift of all, for me. Then my album came out the next day, and I was in the hospital and I could not wipe my own butt. ... I was like, this is the most unusual album release day for me. And I love it!”

Finding the happiness amid a wild ride is what her little girl brings to her life — and it’s how the wee one earned her name.

“Daisy, to me, means pure, purity, Dove means peace and Bloom feels like it means joy,” Perry said. “So it’s pure peace and joy.